Russian diplomat says Moscow, Tehran, Ankara and Damascus began work to set up foreign ministers meeting

“The organization of a four-way meeting of foreign ministers has been put on the agenda. Work is underway to determine its modality and time,” stated Bogdanov, who is also the presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

The diplomat added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that Russia supported participation of Iran in any further talks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria.

“That would make it possible to take advantage of the potential that was built up as part of the Astana process, which proved its effectiveness,” Bogdanov continued.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held consultations in Moscow on December 28, 2022 as part of the process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. Turkish sources reported that the sides agreed to set up a trilateral commission.