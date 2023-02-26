Sunday, February 26, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Russian diplomat says Moscow, Tehran, Ankara and Damascus began work to set up foreign ministers meeting

By IFP Media Wire
Lavrov Amirabdollahian cavusoglu

Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have started work to determine the time and modality for a meeting of their foreign ministers, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said in an interview with TASS.

“The organization of a four-way meeting of foreign ministers has been put on the agenda. Work is underway to determine its modality and time,” stated Bogdanov, who is also the presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

The diplomat added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that Russia supported participation of Iran in any further talks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria.

“That would make it possible to take advantage of the potential that was built up as part of the Astana process, which proved its effectiveness,” Bogdanov continued.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held consultations in Moscow on December 28, 2022 as part of the process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. Turkish sources reported that the sides agreed to set up a trilateral commission.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks