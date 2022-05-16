Russian deputy FM: Deal possible in Vienna talks in coming days

The announcement was made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov said the draft of reviving the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is completely prepared.

He noted that if the parties to the talks make a political decision, then the agreement will be finalized in a matter of days.

The Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, have stalled for the past couple of months due to what Iran calls “excessive demands” by the US.

Tehran says it favors a lasting and robust deal provided that the US guarantees it will not exit from the new deal like what it did in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump.