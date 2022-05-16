Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclearSelected

Russian deputy FM: Deal possible in Vienna talks in coming days

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Russia says it’s likely that Iran and the other parties to the Vienna talks, over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, will reach a new deal in the coming days.

The announcement was made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov said the draft of reviving the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is completely prepared.

He noted that if the parties to the talks make a political decision, then the agreement will be finalized in a matter of days.

The Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, have stalled for the past couple of months due to what Iran calls “excessive demands” by the US.

Tehran says it favors a lasting and robust deal provided that the US guarantees it will not exit from the new deal like what it did in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks