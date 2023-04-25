High-ranking Russian delegation to visit Iran, discuss economic, energy ties

Ahmad Assadzadeh said on Tuesday that the Russian delegation’s visit had been discussed during a phone conversation between Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Oji and Novak also discussed bilateral ties in the fields of banking, transit, oil, gas, and petrochemicals, which Assadzadeh said would be topics of further discussion between Iranian and Russian officials during the delegation’s visits to Tehran.

He said Novak would be at the head of the Russian delegation, which will also include Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

The delegates will attend B2B sessions and be present at the inauguration ceremony of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition, which is to be held on May 17.

Assadzadeh said agreements would be signed between Iranian and Russian officials during the delegation’s visit.

Iran and Russia have been boosting their relations in recent years and drawn closer to each other by increasing US hostility.

Numerous US and Western sanctions have targeted different Iranian and Russian sectors, including their energy ties with third countries.