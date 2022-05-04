Russian ambassador: No hurdle to Tehran-Moscow armaments cooperation

Dzhagaryan told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper that the international arms embargo on Iran is removed, which means any cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field is legitimate.

“The military-technical cooperation with Iran dates back a long time. Once, we provided Iran with S-300 anti-missile defense systems. After the removal of the [UN] arms embargo [against Iran] in October 2020, there is no further obstacle to expansion of Iran-Russia cooperation in this very important and sensitive area.”

“As the Russian ambassador in Iran, I will make every effort to make sure this cooperation expands as far and as quickly as possible in line with the interests of our countries.”

Dzhagaryan also rejected the British media reports that Iran is supplying Russia with weapons, including missile launch pads.

“Let me begin with saying that British media are known as fake media plants. I do not want to comment on this subject. We have strongly reacted to this. This is not the first time [they are publishing such reports] and it will not be the last time, either,” he said.

The Russian envoy also touched on the Vienna talks for revival of the 2015 nuclear deal saying there are “important issues” between Iran and the US that should be resolved. “Solving these issues is not easy,” he said.

He also rejected allegations that Russia is impeding an agreement in Vienna.

“We do all our efforts [ to get a deal]… on the prospect [of an agreement], we should wait and see. No one can guarantee that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will be revived today,” he said.