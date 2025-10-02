Russia says strategic partnership treaty with Iran officially enters into force

According to the ministry’s statement, the treaty was signed on January 17 in Moscow by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian during the latter’s state visit.

The agreement, which was subsequently ratified by Iran’s parliament on May 21, marks a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, elevating ties to a new stage of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the ministry hailed the treaty as a framework for closer political, economic, and security cooperation.

The preamble of the agreement cites earlier treaties as the legal foundation of bilateral relations, including the 1921 Iran-Soviet Treaty, the 1940 Trade and Navigation Treaty, the 2001 Treaty on the Foundations of Relations and Principles of Cooperation, and a 2020 joint declaration on international law.

Officials in both countries have presented the treaty as a long-term roadmap to expand cooperation amid growing geopolitical tensions with the West, particularly in energy, trade, defense, and regional security matters.