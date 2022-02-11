Russia says not bound by restrictions on technical, military cooperation with Iran

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed that Moscow is not bound by any restrictions on technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

“In the case of Iran, there are opportunities for the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the near future, but there is still a long way to go,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday after talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Terrace.

Russia, along with China, has supported Iran’s stance during the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA.