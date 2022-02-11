Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
WorldEuropePoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Russia says not bound by restrictions on technical, military cooperation with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Mutual Economic Cooperation
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

A Russian official says Tehran and Moscow are working to establish a mechanism to protect trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions. That’s according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed that Moscow is not bound by any restrictions on technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

“In the case of Iran, there are opportunities for the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the near future, but there is still a long way to go,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday after talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Terrace.

Russia, along with China, has supported Iran’s stance during the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

Previous articleCompanies tracking oil sales confirm surge in Iranian crude exports
Next articleOfficial: Iranian vaccine reduces Covid transmission

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks