Russia says opposes anti-Iran resolution at IAEA board meeting

Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian opposite number, Hossein Amirabdollahian, that this draft lacks any positive effect and that issues on the agenda of cooperation between Iran and the agency must be resolved through technical channels of the IAEA.

Amirabdollahian also said the unconstructive move by the US and the European troika to draft a resolution for the upcoming meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors and the creation of media hype against Iran disrupt the process of negotiations.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the continuation of exchanging messages between Iran and the US through the European Union for sanctions removal over the past two months.

He pointed to the preparation of a roadmap for cooperation between Iran and the UN atomic agency during the last visit of its Director General Rafael Grossi l to Tehran, saying those who are hampering diplomacy will be responsible for the consequences of adopting any anti-Iran resolution at next week’s meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.

The two top diplomats held consultations over the inclusive document of the Iran-Russia cooperation, ways of boosting economic cooperation between the private and public sectors of the two countries, the forthcoming summit of the Caspian Sea states, the upcoming visit of the top Russian diplomat to Tehran, and the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis.

On the Ukraine crisis, Amirabdollahian underlined the importance of dialog and political settlement