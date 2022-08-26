Russian negotiator: Deal may be struck on JCPOA revival ‘in near future’

On Twitter, Mikhail Ulyanov on Thursday responded to a post by a user who had complained of the prolongation of the negotiations aimed at getting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back on track.

“Fully understand and share your impatience but we need to respect the right of the two major actors at the Vienna Talks to pursue their interests up to the last minute until we successfully agree on the whole text,” the senior Russian diplomat replied.

“Instinct tells me that it may happen in a near future,” he added.

On Wednesday, US officials said they had sent back a response to Iranian comments on an EU-led draft agreement that would salvage the JCPOA. Tehran is now reviewing Washington’s response.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described both Iranian and US responses as “reasonable.”

While the content of the traded documents is not disclosed, media outlets worldwide keep speculating.

Ulyanov added, “Any new drafting suggestion objectively protracts the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA. It may be regrettable but participants have the right to ask for changes to the text in accordance with normal practice of multilateral diplomacy. We must be patient.”