Russia: Military cooperation with Iran priority

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov says military cooperation with Iran is a priority for the Russian Federation.

“The issue of cooperation between the two countries in the field of weapons and the capabilities of Iran and Russia in this field should be among top priorities of the talks between the two countries,” Gerasimov said during a Monday meeting with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Moscow.

During their talks, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Baqeri told Russia’s top military commander that bilateral military and defense relations have grown significantly in recent years, and expressed hope that the cooperation will continue.

He stressed that Tehran and Moscow are determined in the fight against terrorism and that the two countries have, in the past 10 years, seriously pursued the issue of international terrorism especially in Syria and Iraq.

Referring to the cooperation between the two countries at the command and political levels, the Iranian chief of staff of the armed forces said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi attach special importance to developing relations with Russia.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, General Bagheri arrived in Moscow on Sunday.