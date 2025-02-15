Saturday, February 15, 2025
Russia, Iran expand aviation cooperation through new agreements

By Ehsan Ghasri
Russia Airport

Russia and Iran are deepening their collaboration in the aviation sector, with recent agreements paving the way for enhanced partnerships.

In an interview with IRNA news agency, Dmitry Yadrov, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, highlighted the signing of a new cooperation document with Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, which will facilitate the approval process for Iranian maintenance and design companies seeking to operate in Russia.

Yadrov stated, “We are awaiting requests from Iranian companies through Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization to begin the review and licensing process for their activities in Russia.”

He also noted that since 2021, three Iranian aviation companies have obtained the necessary certifications to provide services for maintaining the airworthiness of Russian aircraft.

Praising Iran’s capabilities in the aviation industry, Yadrov expressed admiration for the products displayed at Iran’s national exhibition in Moscow.

He expressed confidence that Iranian companies, leveraging their expertise and innovative products, could undertake significant projects in Russia’s aviation and airport sectors. “I foresee a bright future for this cooperation,” he added.

Yadrov also emphasized the impact of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed between Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 17, 2024.

He affirmed that the treaty would undoubtedly strengthen collaboration in the aviation industry, among other sectors, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

