Saturday, June 4, 2022
Russia: IAEA board resolution on Iran to make deal more elusive

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russian chief negotiator in the Vienna talks has warned that a resolution against Iran at the UN atomic agency’s Board of Governors will only make the prospects of a deal between Tehran and world powers more elusive.

In a tweet, Mikhail Ulyanov said if the European Union seeks an agreement with Iran, it needs to do more diplomatic efforts instead of getting a resolution approved against Tehran.

He posted the comments on his Twitter account after EU Foreign Policy Chief said chances of reaching a deal over Iran’s nuclear program are becoming slim.

The US and the European troika have drafted a resolution against Iran that will be put to a vote next week at the IAEA’s board of governors.

The resolution will call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on some unresolved issues concerning its nuclear program.

Iran says all this is part of a Western- and Israeli-led campaign to pressure Tehran into granting concessions over its nuclear program.

Tehran has also ruled out the possibility of letting its red lines be crossed, saying a deal in Vienna is at hand provided that the US makes a political decision and give up its excessive demands.

