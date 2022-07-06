Russia’s Ulyanov: It’s high time US took stance on JCPOA

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, “It is high time for the US to take a more forthcoming position in the course of the #ViennaTalks if #Washington is really committed to the restoration of the #JCPOA.”

The remark comes as several rounds of talks to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the Austrian capital Vienna and the Qatari capital Doha have remained inconclusive.

Iran, Russia and China blame the US for the impasse, saying the administration of US President Joe Biden has to decide whether it wants to distance itself from the policies of former US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the hard-won deal in 2018.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday the fate of the talks to bring the US back to the fold depends on Washington to show seriousness, initiative, and flexibility.

Iran and the P 4+1 group of countries, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany have been trying to revive the deal and lift the anti-Tehran sanctions, paving the way for a possible US return to the agreement.