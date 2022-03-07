Monday, March 7, 2022
Russia envoy says to clarify demands for U.S. guarantees related to JCPOA

By IFP Editorial Staff
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 2, 2019: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at Moscow's Kremlin. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Ðîññèÿ. Ìîñêâà. Ìèíèñòð èíîñòðàííûõ äåë ÐÔ Ñåðãåé Ëàâðîâ è ïðåçèäåíò ÐÔ Âëàäèìèð Ïóòèí (ñëåâà íàïðàâî) âî âðåìÿ âñòðå÷è â Êðåìëå. Àëåêñåé Íèêîëüñêèé/ïðåññ-ñëóæáà ïðåçèäåíòà ÐÔ/ÒÀÑÑ
Russia’s Ambassador to Iran says there has been a misunderstanding about Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s demand for guarantees from the United States in talks to revive the nuclear agreement.

“We will give the necessary explanations to the Iranian side through diplomatic sources. We will officially explain this to Iranian friends,” Tasnim News Agency quoted Levan Dzhagaryan as saying on Monday.

On Saturday, the Russian top diplomat demanded a written guarantee from the U.S. government that Russia-Iran trade, investment and military-technical cooperation would not be impacted by Western sanctions imposed against Moscow since it began its military conflict with Ukraine.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Russia’s approach to reaching a collective agreement in Vienna has been constructive up to now.

“We are waiting (for the Russian side) in Vienna to give us more details,” Khatibzadeh stated.

Russia is one of members of the P4+1 group that has been negotiating with Iran in Vienna for months to try to revive the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

The intensive diplomatic efforts in the Austrian capital seem to have concluded, with an announcement of the outcome of the talks believed to be imminent.

