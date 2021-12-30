Thursday, December 30, 2021
“Russia, China do not meddle with Iran’s stance in Vienna talks”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russia's Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov is pictured at the Coburg Palais, venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the meeting aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna on December 27, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The top Russian negotiator in the Vienna talks has denied reports that Russia and China persuaded Iran to drop some of its demands in the talks.

Mikhail Ulyanov said, “I do not like this language.” Ulyanov added, “We interact, we listen to each other, and we correct our positions based on the arguments we hear”. He said the talks between us and Iran are no more than recommendations, adding, “If the Iranian side heeds to our proposals, we will be grateful.”

On the verification of sanctions removal in the Vienna talks, Ulyanov said Iran’s pursuit of this issue is understandable. He however noted that he could not disclose the content of the current talks, saying the negotiations are a process and the atmosphere is positive and progressing.

Ulyanov added that all participants in the talks agree on this issue. Russia’s chief negotiator said, “We must be patient and be determined in our efforts. Eventually, we can overcome all problems”.

Ulyanov stressed that it’s possible to reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, and that reaching this stage by February 2022 is a realistic assessment.

Meanwhile Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has denied claims that Iran is hampering the Vienna talks.

Zakharova said there are no signs corroborating this allegation.

She maintained that the Vienna negotiations are underway and the parties involved are working to reach an agreement on the final document.

She criticized the US government’s measures against the JCPOA, saying “it is always more difficult to revive than to destroy.”

Zakharova also slammed the US policy of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran. She said, “We know what the consequences of US policy of maximum pressure were and what the consequences of US sanctions were.”

She said Russia is ready to help revive the JCPOA and advance the Vienna talks. Zakharova underlined that the nuclear deal has no alternative as the agreement helps strengthen stability in the Middle East.

