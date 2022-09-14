Russia says anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG brought negative consequences

The Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna has announced that the anti-Iran resolution at the June Board of Governors brought negative consequences.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna in its Twitter account quoted Mikhail Ulyanov who also leads the Russian delegation at the Vienna negotiations as saying, “Poorly thought-through anti-Iran resolution at the June Board brought its negative consequences. Not only has it complicated Vienna talks situation but also created extra challenge for IAEA in terms of JCPOA-related verification measures.”

“We clearly remember warning our Western colleagues about consequences of their rash actions & called to forego this resolution scheme. Iran’s decision to remove cameras & monitoring equipment was a direct reaction to the resolution,” it added.

“Russia supports successful conclusion of Vienna Talks. All the conditions are there already. All parties worked equally hard. But we need to take into account political complexity & sensitivity of issues to be solved in JCPOA restoration context,” it noted.

The UN nuclear agency’s Board of Governors has adopted a resolution accusing Iran of not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The resolution, proposed by the US and its allies, was approved with 30 votes in favor, two against, and three abstentions.

The trigger for the latest Western move was a report issued by the IAEA after its director general Rafael Grossi made a controversial visit to Israel and met the regime’s leaders late last month. The nuclear agency has been on the receiving end of documents supplied by Israel about Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran has rejected as fake and fabricated by Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.