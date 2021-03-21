Rouhani Sends Congratulatory Messages to Heads of State on Nowruz

The Iranian president has congratulated heads of states of the Nowruz Civilization Forum (including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iraq) on Nowruz and the arrival of the Solar Hijri New Year 1400.

In his message, Hassan Rouhani touched upon the coronavirus pandemic and the numerous ensuing economic and social challenges gripping countries across the world.

He expressed hope that “In the new year, through interaction and closer cooperation among our countries, and by bringing the coronavirus disease under control, … happiness, blessings, health and tranquility will return to all countries in the world.”

“Spring, like a highly accomplished painter, breathes life and freshness into the heart of the earth by drawing paintings on the canvas of nature, and spreads across this earthly planet a drawing filled with verdure,” his message read.

The president added the ancient Nowruz festival heralds hope, happiness and emancipation from sadness and sorrow, and serves as an opportunity to become new, rethink one’s views and revive life.

He expressed hope that humans, like Mother Nature, will be able to revive themselves with the arrival of spring.