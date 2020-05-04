Rouhani Lauds Iranian Medical Society, Producers

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has commended the country’s health society and the local producers of medical supplies for their significant role in the national battle with the novel coronavirus.

In remarks at a Sunday session of the cabinet of ministers, President Rouhani praised the Iranian medical staff and the production sector for their great contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

The president also called on people to keep observing the health protocols and instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and help reduce the fatality rate from the infectious disease.

President Rouhani further expressed satisfaction with the country’s preparedness to export the medical supplies and equipment for coronavirus battle, and issued the necessary directives on the export of those products.

Elsewhere in the cabinet session, Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki gave a report on the morbidity and mortality rate from COVID-19 in Iran and about the country’s industrial capabilities to produce the medical supplies and equipment for containing the outbreak.

The cabinet of ministers further ratified a number of measures and plans, including the measures passed by the Women and Family National Headquarters on the criterion for family life.

The administration also ratified the statute of the Fund for Promotion of Handicrafts and Hand-Woven Carpets and Revival and Exploitation of Historic and Cultural Sites as part of efforts to support the handicrafts masters and artists.

Upon another decision by the cabinet of ministers, the air pollution control equipment that the government of Japan has donated to the Municipality of Tehran would be exempted from value-added tax.