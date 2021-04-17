Rouhani Congratulates Assad on Syria National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on the Arab country’s national day.

In a message on Saturday, Rouhani offered his sincere congratulations to the Syrian nation and government on the occasion.

“I am confident that valuable steps can be taken to establish peace and stability in the region, promote regional cooperation, and further develop bilateral ties in all fields using the abundant capacities and capabilities of the two states,” Rouhani said.

He finally wished health and success for Assad and prosperity for the Syrian nation and government.

Annually on April 17, Syria celebrates the Evacuation Day as its national day commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier at the end of the French mandate of Syria on 17 April 1946 after Syria’s proclamation of full independence in 1941.

The French regime had proposed to depart on 18 April, Good Friday in 1946, but Syrian officials opted for a slightly earlier date to avoid holding commemoration activities on the Christian holiday.