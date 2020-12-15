Rouhani Calls for Further Sci-Tech Cooperation with Japan

The Iranian president says Iran is keen on enhancing its relations with countries in the East and in Asia, including Japan.

President Hassan Rouhani noted Tehran has always welcomed the promotion of economic and scientific relations with Tokyo, and highlighted closer Iran-Japan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“We hope to see a more active presence by Japanese companies to get our national projects off the ground in the domain of science and technology,” said President Rouhani.

He also stressed the importance of expediting the implementation of joint agreements reached by Tehran and Tokyo as well as the need for Iran’s financial assets in Tokyo to be released.

The president made the comment when receiving the credentials of new Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Aikawa Kazutoshi, who, for his part, said his country is set to forge closer cooperation with Iran in areas of mutual interest.

The top Japanese diplomat said Iran and Japan are good partners, adding the implementation of the technical cooperation between them will provide good opportunity for further cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo.