Rouhani appears in public after months of absence

During the meeting, President Ebrahim Raisi was also present and addressed the session.
Rouhani and Raisi are both members of the 9th assembly, which was elected in 2016. Raisi took office from Rouhani on August 03, 2021.
Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was not seen in public over the seven months since he left office, has attended the 9th official meeting of the current Assembly of Experts.
During the meeting, President Ebrahim Raisi was also present and addressed the session.
Rouhani and Raisi are both members of the 9th assembly, which was elected in 2016. Raisi took office from Rouhani on August 03, 2021.