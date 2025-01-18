IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Rosatom: Iran, Russia to enhance nuclear energy collaboration

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom

Iran and Russia have plans to deepen their cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, the CEO of Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, revealed following talks on Friday.

Alexey Likhachov said Iran and Rosatom will collaborate on both small and large nuclear power plants.

“Iranian partners have shown a strong interest in expanding cooperation in developing small nuclear power plants and establishing new sites for large-scale facilities,” Likhachov stated.

Negotiations for constructing another large nuclear power plant in Iran will begin soon, he highlighted, adding that the first phase of cooperation will require modifications to existing intergovernmental agreements, with protocols already sent to Iranian officials.

Moreover, Likhachov noted that the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear plant in southern Iran has generated over 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity despite sanctions, with construction of the second and third units ongoing.

Construction of the Bushehr nuclear plant originally began in 1975 but was halted after the Islamic Revolution. Russia and Iran resumed the project in 1992, with the first unit connected to the grid in 2011. The second and third units are expected to be operational by 2025 and 2027, respectively.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks