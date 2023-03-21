Road accidents claim 271 lives in Iran amid Nowruz trips

General Kamal Hadianfar told ISNA that 29,204 vehicle accidents have been recorded in the country over that past week and 6,102 people have been also injured as a result.

He said the most common causes of accidents were the drivers’ fatigue, sleep deprivation as well as unauthorized speeding.

Nowruz, which falls on the spring equinox to the minute, is a 13-day celebration of the Persian New Year.

This year’s Nowruz began on Tuesday March 21, but many hit the road prior to the holidays.

Generally, Iran has one of the highest death tolls from road traffic accidents in the world.