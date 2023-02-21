Ringleader of US-based terror group sentenced to death for deadly attacks inside Iran

Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, the leader of the Tondar (Thunder) terrorist outfit, was found guilty of spreading corruption on earth.

He has a dual Iranian and German citizenship and used to be based in the US. The group was founded in Britain in 2003 by a number of anti-Iran royalists with the aim of theorizing anti-religion terrorism.

The prosecutor’s representative, the families of the victims of the group’s terrorist acts and the defendant and his lawyers attended Sharmah’s trial that began in 2019.

The prosecutor charged Sharmahd with plotting to carry out 23 terrorist acts, but was successful in only five cases and failed in 18 others.

Sharmahd confessed to carrying out deadly explosions in a large religious gathering in Shiraz the capital city of Fars Province south of Iran, Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran, Sivand Dam in the province of Fars and Tehran’s Jahan Hotel, and also plotting a bombing attack on the seminary of Iran’s late prominent cleric, Ayatollah Lotfollah Saafi Golpayegani in the city of Qum, south of the capital.