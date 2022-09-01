Rights chief: Iran won’t leave any safe haven for terror groups in world

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks to a forum in the northwestern city of Qazvin focused on the crimes committed by the US against the Iranian nation.

He said terror groups had been created with the support of the US, certain Western states, and the Israeli regime and were now based in America and Europe.

The official said 17,000 innocent Iranians had fallen victim to acts of terror.

Iran, he added, would “chase the terror groups in all parts of the world and these grouplets will be safe nowhere across the globe. The Islamic Republic of Iran is standing firm in confronting them.”

‘US sanctions breach intl. law’

Elsewhere, he said Iran topped a list of 30 countries placed under draconian economic sanctions by the United States.

These sanctions run counter to international law and human rights since they hinder access to medicine and medical equipment on the global market, said Gharibabadi, blaming the US for the deaths of many civilians, especially in the course of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“America is not just an enemy of the Iranian people but one of the entire international community,” he said.