Resumption of Diplomatic Ties: Saudi envoy to Iran arrives in Tehran

As a result, the diplomatic missions of both countries have been elevated to the ambassadorial level.

Last March after several days of intensive China-hosted negotiations, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

Diplomatic relations between the two counties were severed by Saudi Arabia in January 2016, after Iranian protesters, angered by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The Iranian president has recently described Iran and Saudi Arabia as “two influential countries in the West Asia region and the Muslim world.”

Ebrahim Raisi has also called for the further promotion of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.