Report: Saudi king, crown prince receive letters from Iran’s president

The letters were submitted to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khuraiji by newly-appointed Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy and Saudi deputy foreign minister discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance them to mutually benefit both sides.

Tehran and Riyadh recently restored full diplomatic ties after a breakup since 2016 and reopened their embassies in March following a China-brokered deal.

Both sides have expressed readiness to boost relations in various fields.