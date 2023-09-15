Friday, September 15, 2023
Report: Saudi king, crown prince receive letters from Iran’s president

By IFP Editorial Staff

King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received separate letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on strengthening of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, the state-run Saudi news agency revealed. 

The letters were submitted to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khuraiji by newly-appointed Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy and Saudi deputy foreign minister discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance them to mutually benefit both sides.

Tehran and Riyadh recently restored full diplomatic ties after a breakup since 2016 and reopened their embassies in March following a China-brokered deal.

Both sides have expressed readiness to boost relations in various fields.

