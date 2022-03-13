Report: Iran unilaterally suspends talks with Saudi Arabia

This comes as Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had announced on the margins of the Antalya conference that the fifth round of Saudi-Iranian talks would be held on Wednesday (March 16, 2022) in Baghdad.

However, reports suggest that Tehran has unilaterally and temporarily put the talks on hold.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had also earlier spoken of the possibility of a fifth round of talks being held with Iranian officials.

Although Iran has not yet announced any specific time for negotiations with Saudi Arabia, unofficial reports indicated that the two sides had agreed to hold the talks this Wednesday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are at loggerheads over a variety of issues and have already held several rounds of talks in an attempt to iron out their differences.