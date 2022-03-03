Report: IAEA chief to visit Iran to discuss outstanding safeguards issues

According to Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the process of talks between Iran and the IAEA has been “tangibly improving”.

The report says the closure of the agency’s questions about one of the four sites, it earmarked for clarifications, in the director general’s latest report, is among the evidence for improved exchanges between the two sides.

While the details of Rafael Grossi’s Iran visit are yet to be published, the report says, his visit is expectedly aimed at achieving a common roadmap for resolution of outstanding issues between Tehran and the IAEA on the Safeguards Agreement.

According to reports from Vienna, negotiations between Iran and the agency have been very difficult and challenging over the past 10 days. However, maintaining professional relations and the continued cooperation between the AEOI and the IAEA, along with the constructive initiatives of the two sides, have significantly helped the current state of understanding.

According to Nour News, ongoing safeguard issues between Iran and the agency have become one of the main causes of the slow process of negotiations in Vienna and if Grossi’s visit can lead to a common roadmap to the resolution of those issues, there would be hope for the removal of one of the main obstacles to materialization of an agreement in the Vienna talks.

On Wednesday, Grossi expressed optimism that the outstanding safeguards issues could be resolved during his visit to Iran.