Report: Ex-Iranian Pres. Ahmadinejad in danger of assassination

According to the Telegram channel of Dolatebahar, sourced from “credible information”, Ahmadinejad’s office has reportedly sent a letter to commanders and high-ranking military and security officials, alerting them to concerning activities and movements against him.

The letter supposedly emphasizes the need for adequate protective measures for the former president’s safety.

The channel further asserts that recent developments suggest a deliberate and coordinated efforts to assassinate Ahmadinejad.