Sunday, August 27, 2023
Report: Ex-Iranian Pres. Ahmadinejad in danger of assassination

By IFP Editorial Staff

Dolatebahar, a news outlet associated with former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, has issued a warning about alleged plots to assassinate the ex-president.

According to the Telegram channel of Dolatebahar, sourced from “credible information”, Ahmadinejad’s office has reportedly sent a letter to commanders and high-ranking military and security officials, alerting them to concerning activities and movements against him.

The letter supposedly emphasizes the need for adequate protective measures for the former president’s safety.

The channel further asserts that recent developments suggest a deliberate and coordinated efforts to assassinate Ahmadinejad.

