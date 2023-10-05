Report: Ex-Iranian Pres. Ahmadinejad prevented from traveling to Guatemala

Reports from media close to Ahmadinejad confirm the confiscation of his passport and the prohibition of his departure, halting his travel plans to Guatemala.

Ahmadinejad was set to honor an official invitation from the government and the University of Guatemala to participate in a scientific symposium addressing global water resource management.

However, this trip has been temporarily postponed due to what media outlets close to the former Iranian President claim to be the intervention of security agents.

Reports suggest that the prevention of Ahmadinejad’s trip was deemed necessary considering the recent volatile political situation in Guatemala following elections.

The decision is said to have been made to ensure the safety of the former President, who is currently a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.