Report: Convicted Israeli spy Jalali to be executed by May 21

“It is heard from informed sources that the execution of Ahmadreza Jalali has been put on the agenda and the ruling will be implemented by May 21,” Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

In an arduous judicial process, Jalali has been convicted of transferring intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program to Israeli spy agency, Mossad. ISNA added the intelligence he provided to the regime led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists.

According to ISNA what made the process of Jalali’s conviction longer was that the Swedish government granted a request by Israel to give him permanent Swedish residence.

Reports say, he had only stayed in Sweden for a short period of time, while spying for Israel, and was given the permanent residence permit only after he was put on trial and convicted in Iran, to pressure the country’s judicial system.

There are speculations that the recent detention of the Iranian national Hamid Nouri in Sweden and his trial was another stunt to pressure the Iranian government to get Jalali released.