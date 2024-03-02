Relief operations underway in Sistan and Baluchistan province, southeastern Iran

Two Red Crescent helicopters were deployed to the region and are providing people there with relief.

Ya’aqub Soleimani added that 70,000 food packages have been distributed among people in flood-stricken regions.

There are also 75 rescue vehicles in the region with more than 150 operational teams providing relief in the region.

The Red Crescent secretary general noted the situation is returning to normal in the region.

Following the heavy rainfall, the road linking Sarbaz city to Rask city was blocked. This was due to the collapse of Kamel Mountain and more than 378 villages in Dashtiari, Qasrqand, Nikshahr and Chabahar cities are affected by floods.

The rain is so intense that Shikalak, Khairabad and Zirdan dams have overflowed.