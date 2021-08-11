Regional Cooperation Prerequisite for Sustainable Security, Iran Tells Iraq

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says cooperation among regional countries, free from foreign interference, is a prerequisite for sustainable security.

Speaking in a Tuesday meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Raisi thanked the Iraqi Prime Minister for inviting him to attend the summit of Iraq’s neighbours, and said, “Iraq’s move to hold this summit is a very good one.”

He said Iran considers the interference of foreigners in the affairs of the region as tension-rising and threatening, just as it considers the dialogue between the countries of the region to resolve issues, create security and stability.

“Cooperation and synergy among the countries of the region, without the intervention of foreigners, are a necessary condition for the stability of regional security, as well as the establishment of peace in the countries of the region and the provision of welfare for the nations of the region.”

Raisi stated that Iran has always been sensitive and concerned about solving the problems of Iraq, adding, “Iran considers the growth and development of Iraq as its own growth and development.”

Hussein, in turn, handed over the invitation of his country’s Prime Minister to Raisi and called the holding of the summit of Iraq’s neighbouring countries a step in support of the political process and economic development of the country.

“This summit is a step towards laying the cornerstone of a collective action of the countries of the region to create lasting security in the region,” he noted, referring to a summit where both Iran and Saudi Arabia are to be invited.

Noting that lasting security in the region would not be possible without the presence of Iran and Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Minister said, “Holding this meeting will create a basis for dialogue between the countries of the region in order to reach a collective understanding in the region”.