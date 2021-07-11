‘Refusal to Pledge Allegiance to Taliban Leader Equal to Apostasy’

A senior member of Taliban has warned that refusal to pledge allegiance to the group’s ruler will be considered as apostasy, as the militant group moves to take over the entire Afghanistan.

The Taliban official made the remarks in a speech he made after the capture of Afghanistan’s Takhar province.

He said anyone who refuses to swear allegiance to Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada will be regarded as an apostate even if they say their prayers regularly.

The official asked all the audiences to convey his message to other people across the country so that every Afghan national would pledge allegiance to Sheikh Hibatullah.