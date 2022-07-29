Red cities in Iran double in number amid new wave of Covid

Authorities say now 120 cities across the country are red. This is while the number of blue cities wher things are normal have decreased from 100 to 50.

The number of yellow cities, which comes after blue in terms of risk level, is 166. There are also 11 orange cities, which comes before red.

Iran is now in the midst of a new wave of the Coronavirus pandemic that is driven by a new sub-variant of Omicron, which is itself a strain of Covid-19.

Iran experienced several days of zero death toll from the virus over the past

few months. But authorities say people’s disregard for the health protocols shot up new cases again.