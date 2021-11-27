Iran’s oldest journalist dies at 107

Iran’s oldest journalist has died at the age of 107. Hossein Amini was born in 1914 in the northern port city of Bandar Anzali.

Amini started his journalistic career when he was a teen by covering the inauguration of Pol Sefid (White Bridge) in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz 85 years ago.

He resided in the city in the 1960s and lost his son who was an army soldier during the imposed Iraqi war.

Amini was a retiree of the National Iranian Oil Company and worked as a reporter for the Etella’at Newspaper.