Raisi’s visit to Moscow to enhance Iran-Russia business ties: Official

Hadi Tiz-housh Taban, the head of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Sunday that “good things will happen” as a result of the visit by Raisi to the Russian capital in January, “including the development and facilitation of (bilateral) business.”

“The president’s trip can pave the way for the use of opportunities for the economic development of the two countries. The elimination of obstacles in the way of those involved in the business sector can be helpful to that end,” the Iranian official said.

“Russia’s imports total 200 billion dollars per annum,” Tizhoush Taban said, adding, “Iranians businessmen can make good use of that opportunity and gain entry to… (Russia’s) market to offer their goods.”

During his visit to the Russian capital last month, the Iranian president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, where the two sides reached agreements to expand cooperation in the industry, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian later described the visit as “a great achievement” for Iran.

In the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (1400), Russia purchased 700,116 tons of goods from the Islamic Republic, worth 375,229,584 dollars, according to figures provided by IRNA. Iran also purchased 5,777,656 tons of goods from Russia, worth 2,561,059,150 dollars.