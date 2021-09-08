Raisi warns against unconstructive move at IAEA

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has warned against any unconstructive move at the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Raisi told President of the European Council Charles Michel in a phone call that any such move would be disruptive to negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

“The Islamic Republic’s serious cooperation with the agency is a clear example of Iran’s determination to make its nuclear activities transparent. It is natural that in case of any unconstructive approach at the International Atomic Energy Agency, it is not logical to expect Iran to react constructively,” Raisi noted.

His comments come ahead of a meeting of the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors next week.

The Iranian president stressed that it was America not Iran which withdrew from and violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Raisi said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has failed to change America’s policies towards Iran, adding that the U.S. is maintaining its anti-Iran pressure and sanctions.

He also criticized Europeans for failing to live up to their obligations under the nuclear deal.

Raisi also touched on the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that the presence of foreign forces there resulted in “nothing but war, bloodshed and destruction”.

He called for international cooperation to help Afghanistan form a government that is trusted by the people and can restore peace and security.

The president of the European Council said for his part that sanctions have adversely impacted relations between Iran and the European Union and that is one of the reasons why the concept of strategic independence has become important for the European Union.

“The European Union is inclined to remain an honest partner for Iran so as to see more stability in the region,” Michel said.