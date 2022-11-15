Raisi: Riots part of enemy agenda to regain dominance over Iranian nation

The president said Tuesday that the riots and chaos, which broke out in Iran in mid-September amid protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody, are a manifestation of the sedition incited by the enemies.

“The enemy has disrupted order in many societies under the guise of human rights,” he said.

“We need to observe how the enemies treated those who imagined they intend to save them.”

The Islamic Revolution, Raisi said, drove the hegemonic system out of the country in 1979, and “this society will never allow it to regain a foothold [in Iran] once again.”

Iran’s intelligence bodies have established links between organizers of riots in Iran to foreign parties, mainly the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The rioters have engaged in acts of violence and terror, vandalism, deadly raids on police personnel, and desecration of sanctities.