Raisi: Reliance on foreigners will solve no national problem

Raisi said in a news briefing on Monday that foreigners have helped no country solve its problems, noting that everyone should rely on national capabilities and domestic workforce to advance things.

The president added that this calls for avoiding a delay in national planning until other countries change their viewpoints of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi also addressed the relations with China, saying bilateral ties are completely independent from the global issues and that both countries are determined to expand their relations.

The chief executive also reiterated Iran’s stance that nuclear weapons have no place in its planning and is banned by the faith according to a fatwa ruling by the leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi said nuclear knowhow is used in such industries as pharmaceuticals and agriculture, stressing that the knowledge is now indigenized in Iran and no one can deprive the nation of it.

According to the president, Israel never wanted Iran to have access to nuclear knowhow.

He also downplayed the threats Israel have been issuing against Iran, questioning the regime’s ability to rival other countries.

“Years ago, Israel could overcome the stones Palestinian people used [as weapons], but is the regime able to overcome their precision-strike missiles?” he asked.

“If they were able to counter [Iran], why did they resort to the cowardly assassination of martyr Soleimani?” he added.

This item is being updated…