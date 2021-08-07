Raisi: OPEC Should Promote Member States’ Rights, Interests

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to focus on the interests of member countries and take up a greater role in the global oil market.

“The OPEC Secretariat should consider the rights and interests of member countries as the basis for forming decisions and implementing mechanisms,” Raisi told visiting OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanoosi Barkindo.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an influential member of OPEC, underlines the need to improve the global standing of this organization and expand its role in managing the global energy market,” Raisi added.

The president also offered his congratulations on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of OPEC and called for greater coordination among member states.

“The OPEC secretariat should play a more active role in ensuring coordination among member and non-member countries,” he said.

The OPEC secretary general, for his part, briefed Raeisi on the oil market and the organization’s output. He also said Iran is a founding member of OPEC and has played a constructive role over the history of the organization.

“We need the help and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to advance OPEC’s objectives also in the upcoming years,” Barkindo said.