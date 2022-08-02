President Raisi to visit NY to attend UN General Assembly

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the comment in response to a question by reporters in his weekly presser on Tuesday.
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on Tuesday September 13 in New York.
Iran’s government spokesman says planning is being made for President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September.
