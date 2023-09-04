President Raisi calls Iran and Saudi Arabia influential governments of Muslim world

While noting that Iran’s policy is to bolster ties with all neighbors, Raisi called for Riyadh and Tehran to use all their potentials to expand their ties.

The Iranian president stressed that cooperation among regional nations will elevate their standing in the region and the whole world.

He added that this also restricts interference by extra-regional governments in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been expanding their relations every sine the restored diplomatic ties several months ago.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran unilaterally in 2016 following a raid on its embassy in Tehran. The attackers were angry with Riyadh over the execution of s Shia leader in the kingdom.

Several months ago, the two sides reached a rapprochement deal mediated by China.