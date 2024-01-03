Iranian president: Iran will go after perpetrators of Wednesday bombings in Kerman 

He describied the attacks as a desperate attempt as they targeted women and children. The president noted that Iran will go after the perpetrators of the attacks in Kerman and will undoubtedly bring them to justice after identifying the terrorists.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic will stay the course until terrorism is eradicated. The bomb blasts targeted people during a ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his companions by the US.

The Iranian president instructed officials to do whatever is necessary to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the acts of terror and to restore law and order following the incident.