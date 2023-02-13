President Raisi meets Iran’s Leader ahead of China trip

In the Monday meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian president gave a report on his schedule in China.

The Leader wished Raisi success in his upcoming trip to the Asian country.

President Raisi’s upcoming three-day tour will be upon the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

During his stay, Raisi is to meet with Xi and the two sides’ delegations are to sign cooperation documents.

He will also attend the joint meeting of the Iranian and Chinese businessmen.

Considered one of the main trading partners with Iran, China has been the destination of Iran’s exports worth $12.6 billion according to the 10-month statistics released by Iranian customs.