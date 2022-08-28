President Raisi says Iran ready to help flood-stricken Pakistan

In a telephone conversation with Sharif on Saturday evening, Raisi expressed sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Pakistan for the death of a number of people in the recent flood, and emphasised the continuation of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Pointing out that he has given the necessary orders to the relevant institutions to provide the necessary basic aid to the dear and noble people of Pakistan, the Iran’s president announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide any kind of help and assistance to the people of the brotherly and neighbouring country of Pakistan.

Sharif presented a report on the damage and casualties of the recent floods in the country, and appreciated the sympathy and assistance provided by the Iranian government and people to the people of Pakistan.

“Iran has always been a supportive and friendly neighbour and it has been alongside Pakistan in hard days,” he noted.

Flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed more than 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since June, officials have confirmed.