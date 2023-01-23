President Raisi: Iran wants full implementation of agreements with Russia

He said ties between Iran and Russia are getting stronger steadily.

The president added that Tehran and Moscow have huge potentials in different fields like trade, energy and transportation in which they can work together.

Raisi underlined that the potentials of the two countries can complement each other and this will serve the interests of Tehran and Moscow and the whole region.

Vyacheslav Volodin for his part said strengthening ties between Iran and Russia at bilateral and regional levels will facilitate expansion of their cooperation.

The chairman of Russia’s State Duma added that the Russian Federation is pursuing the same agenda in regard to expansion of relations with Iran.

Volodin noted that Russia’s policy is to steadily strengthen cooperation with Iran.