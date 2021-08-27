Raisi in Kuzestan vows to Address Ongoing Problems

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration will do whatever it takes to address the problems of people in southern Khuzestan province, who have faced water shortage recently, an issue further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My and my administration’s whole concern is to solve the problems of all people across the country, especially those in this resistant province, in cooperation with people themselves,” said Raisi during an unannounced visit to Khuzestan, which was his first provincial trip as president.

Raisi said he had planned to travel to the province earlier, but he was unable to because he was dealing with a lot of work associated with problems concerning the establishment of the new administration.

“There are very good people in Khuzestan, who did their utmost to defend the country, and our nation are beholden to them,” he explained.

“I was really keen to have a meeting with the good people of this province, but due to the coronavirus disease and the necessity of observing health protocols, it is not possible to have public meetings with people,” said the president.

“But I will get a first-hand account of the problems facing Khuzestan during brief meetings with provincial managers in different sectors,” he added.

“During this meeting, I will have consultations with ministers and provincial officials in order to work out proper solutions in order to rapidly settle the problems facing he province, and proper decisions will be made accordingly,” President Raisi said.

This comes as the province had, in recent months, seen protests over a shortage of potable water, a problem worsened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, some 20 towns and cities in Khuzestan province are rated as very high-risk spots and several as high-risk locations in terms of COVID-19 transmission.

Rouhgly 1 million 447 thousand people in the province have received he coronavirus jab so far.