Reporting on Monday, the daily claimed that the group’s new commander-in-chief was “Mohammed Sinwar,” who has taken the helms since the regime’s assassination of his elder brother, Yahya, who used to daunt Tel Aviv with his commandership prowess.

The paper claimed that Mohammed had earned the nickname “shadow” owing to his evasive nature and successful efforts to further empower the movement, despite the regime’s ongoing bloodthirsty war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

Under Mohammed’s commandership, Hamas has reportedly enlisted thousands more fighters, who were targeting the invading Israeli forces and the occupied Palestinian territories through incessant triumphant operations.

At least 840 Israeli troops have been killed due to the group’s successful defense of the Palestinian territory throughout the war, including 10, who were eliminated over the past week.

Under its new leadership, Hamas’ fighters were now turning unexploded Israeli ordnance into improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the WSJ added.

With its new battleground tactics, the paper said, the group was forcing the Israeli military into a war of attrition that had exhausted the latter’s troops, while stopping short of realizing any of Tel Aviv’s objectives, including release of the regime’s captives, who were being held in the coastal sliver.

The assertion echoed remarks by Israeli officials and the regime’s own allies pertaining to Hamas’ invincibility.

In an interview with the Israeli regime’s Channel 13 last June, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, “Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people — whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong.”

Anyone promising this was “throwing sand in the face of the Israeli public,” he had added.

Hagari had further emphasized that it would be “impossible” to return all the regime’s captives through the offensive, underlining the need for a “scenario,” where the captives would be returned in another manner.