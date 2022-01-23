Raisi hails Iranian women’s history-making role in Islamic Revolution

Raisi on Sunday met with a group of women, including academics, government employees and bereaved relatives of martyrs, on the occasion on the National Women’s and Mothers’ Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH), the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The president said the status of women and their female identity deserved true respect, and that the country would not achieve success unless such respect is paid to women.

Raisi referred to statements of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the status of women in the country’s recent history and said, “The role of women in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense [against ex-Iraqi regime], during which 7,000 women were martyred, is not unknown to anyone.”

He criticized the Western and Eastern societies for viewing women as instruments and said the “civilian-building culture” of Hazrat Fatimah could serve as a path to safety in the modern world.